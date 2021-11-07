House fire injures one in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was burned today in a house fire near Cedarwood Park in Charlotte.

Charlotte Fire Department received the call around 12:27 p.m. Sunday off the 6000 block of Farmingdale Drive. Heavy flames could be seen from the outside, and at least 50 percent of the house was burned, according to crews on scene.

Two people were inside the home and, according to crews, one person was burned.

The cause of the fire and estimated damage have not yet been released.

