NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte stages late comeback, downs Rice 31-24 in OT

Charlotte beats Rice on Homecoming
Charlotte beats Rice on Homecoming(WBTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chris Reynolds and Elijah Spencer connected late in regulation to tie it and again in overtime for the win and Charlotte rallied late to beat Rice 31-24.

Ari Broussard’s scoring run from the 2 with 6:35 left ended a 16-play, 84-yard drive that lasted 9 1/2 minutes and Rice led 24-14.

Jonathan Cruz kicked a 32-yard field goal to reduce Charlotte’s deficit to a touchdown.

The 49ers’ defense forced a punt in a 1:40 possession for Rice, then Reynolds led a five-play, 80-yard drive in 75 seconds that ended with his 8-yard scoring pass to Spencer to knot it with 1:14 left and force the extra session.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
Suspect, officers identified in officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte Walmart
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
Plane crash graphic.
Coroner: One dead after small plane crashes in wooded area in Rock Hill
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the...
Police looking for information in shooting along busy intersection in Charlotte

Latest News

Leary tosses four TDs as NC State defeats Florida St.
App State Football
Jones with 3 picks, App State defeats Arkansas St. 48-14
Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons, 58-55
Mallard Creek with an upset win over Butler as the 25th seeded Mavericks knock the 8th seeded...
Mallard Creek at Butler