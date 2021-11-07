NC DHHS Flu
Chandler, Tar Heels rally past No. 10 Demon Deacons, 58-55

By Aaron Beard (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 7, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Ty Chandler ran for career highs of 213 yards and four touchdowns and North Carolina overcame an 18-point deficit to beat No. 10 Wake Forest 58-55 on Saturday, handing the Demon Deacons their first loss in a nonconference matchup of instate Atlantic Coast Conference teams.

Chandler’s big day included a 50-yard breakaway run with 1:12 left to make it 58-48.

Sam Hartman threw for 398 yards and five touchdowns while running for 78 yards and two more scores to lead Wake Forest.

UNC quarterback Sam Howell accounted for three touchdowns.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

