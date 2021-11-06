NC DHHS Flu
WBTV’s Steve Crump officially receives 2021 Mosaic Award

Steve Crump is the second-ever recipient of the award in Charlotte.
By Andrew Barnett
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV’s Steve Crump has added another award to his longstanding, storied career. Steve is not only a top-notch veteran reporter, but also an accomplished documentarian.

On Wednesday, Steve was honored with the Public Relations Society of America Charlotte Chapter’s 2021 Mosaic Award.

The Mosaic Award honors the work of communications professionals who advance the cause of diversity and inclusion through their work.

Barry Finkelstein, Senior Vice President/Director of Public Relations with Luquire Charlotte, presented Steve with the award Wednesday afternoon.

Barry Finkelstein, Senior Vice President/Director of Public Relations with Luquire, presented Steve Crump with the 2021 Mosaic Award Wednesday afternoon.(Andrew Barnett/WBTV)

The PRSA Queen City PR Awards were held in Charlotte in Nov. 2021. They are awards given out each year to people who do great work in the community getting messages from companies, organizations and charities out to all of you at home.

In true Steve Crump fashion – he thanked the PR pros during his own acceptance speech.

“I want to commend you guys, look forward to seeing you guys down the road,” Crump said.

