Troopers: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in Chester Co.

The wreck happened around 8:45 p.m.
A single-car crash left one person dead last night in Chester County, S.C.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A single-car crash left one person dead last night in Chester County, S.C.

Highway Patrol reported the wreck took place about 8:45 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 97.

According to troopers, the driver of a 2018 Hyundai was heading west when they veered off the road to the left and hit several trees. The driver was wearing their seatbelt.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The decedent’s name was not immediately made available.

