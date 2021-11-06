Spotty rain tonight, yet milder temperatures and more sunshine ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tonight we turn our clocks BACK one hour before we go to bed.

Sunrise will be at 6:51 a.m. on Sunday, with a sunset of 5:23 p.m.

A few spotty rain showers are possible, mainly east of I-77 overnight.

Clearing skies develop on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. High temperatures get back into the 70s next week.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Isolated rain for areas east of I-77 tonight.

Lower 60s and partly cloudy for Sunday.

Highs in the 70s by early to midweek next week.

Isolated rain showers will be possible overnight, with cloudy skies, and overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the Piedmont, and 30s in the mountains. We turn our clocks BACK one hour tonight, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies early, with increasing sunshine and lower 60s for the afternoon.

A steady breeze will continue from the north to northeast around 5 to 15 mph.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 30s across the WBTV viewing area.

Chilly mornings continue for next week, yet milder afternoon temperatures develop, with highs around 70 degrees for Monday.

High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Another cold front will move across the area on Friday, bringing scattered rain showers, and cooling temperatures back into the 60s.

Next weekend looks cool, with highs in the 50s, and a few rain showers possible for Saturday.

Have a wonderful rest of your weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

