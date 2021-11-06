Small plane crashes in wooded area in Rock Hill, officials investigating

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A small plane crash is under investigation Friday evening in Rock Hill, according to city officials.

It was reported that a plane crashed around 7:30 p.m. in a wooded area behind the American Legion Post 34, 524 Heckle Blvd. When the Rock Hill Fire Department responded, the small aircraft was not on fire.

The FAA tells WBTV that the plane was a twin-engine Piper PA-30. The pilot was the only person on board and was flying from LaGrange-Callaway Airport in Georgia, to Rock Hill Airport.

The identity of the pilot has not been released yet.

Rock Hill PD is on the scene until representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board arrive to investigate further.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.