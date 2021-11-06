Search surpasses two months for missing Pageland, S.C. woman Deidre Reid

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) - It has been a little more than two months since a Pageland, S.C. woman was reported missing.

Deidre Annette Reid, 41, was last heard from on Sept. 3 when she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

Police said the person of interest in Reid’s disappearance - Emanuel Bedford - was arrested in Georgia back in October.

Still, police are searching for Reid.

in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, a missing woman in South Carolina.

Officials say arrest warrants were obtained for Emanuel Bedford by Pageland Police Department on Oct. 8 for grand larceny and obstructing justice.

In early October, officials said Bedford was not giving them any information on the whereabouts of Reid.

“I just hope Emanuel tell us where she at whether it’s good or bad,” says Jennifer Reid, Deidre’s sister. “We just want to know where she at.”

‘It’s like a nightmare’: Search continues for missing Pageland, S.C. woman after police identified person of interest

Bedford was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11. Officials said Bedford was extradited to Pageland, S.C.

Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3.

Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail.

Her family last heard from her Sept. 3 and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte, N.C.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Deidre Reid was last seen off East Turner Street in Pageland on Sept. 3. Reid is a 41-year-old Black woman last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a light pink and white shirt, white Air Force One shoes, and she had her hair in a ponytail. (Pageland Police Department)

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Reid’s brother James Reid said he reviewed the surveillance video at the bus station.

‘Hard, stressful’: Kids, family of missing mother plea for answers month after disappearance

He says he saw Bedford walk into the bus station and show his phone to a staff member before getting what appears to be a refund for his ticket.

James Reid says her kids are hurting the worst right now, especially the youngest, Reid’s 7-year-old she has with Bedford.

“He dreams about his dad standing over her. He’s just petrified right now. He just doesn’t understand why someone who says they love him would take his mother away from him,” says J. Reid.

They all want closure, but as eyes tear and voices tremble, James Reid says they need it especially for his nephew.

“You don’t have to do it for me. You don’t have to do it for my siblings. Do it for your son. Give your son closure,” says James Reid.

Reid was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front. (Pageland Police Department)

The Pageland Police Department is actively investigating the disappearance of Deidre Reid along with assistance from SLED, CMPD and several Georgia agencies.

To date, multiple aerial and land searches including helicopters, drones, foot, and ATV’s has been conducted in several key locations throughout the entire investigation.

If anyone can provide any additional information regarding this case, please contact the Pageland Police Department immediately at 843-672-6437.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.