NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police looking for information in shooting along busy intersection in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the...
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the University Division early Saturday morning.(Storyblocks.com)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the University Division early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:30 a.m. at Atrium Health University Hospital. A man with a life-threatening gunshot wound had been taken there in a personal vehicle.

He was then taken to Atrium Health Main and is in critical condition.

Officers believe the man was in a car in the area of North Tryon Street and WT Harris Boulevard when he was shot.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at Walmart in east Charlotte
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Suspects charged after pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.

Latest News

Southern Christmas Show vendors are beginning to set up for the 2021 event
Southern Christmas Show vendors are beginning to set up for the 2021 event
A single-car crash left one person dead last night in Chester County, S.C.
Troopers: One dead after crash on Highway 97 in Chester Co.
Plane crash graphic.
Small plane crashes in wooded area in Rock Hill, officials investigating
Boy flags down Officer on Mourning Bus Stop Routine to Pray for Safety and School
Boy stops LMPD officer to pray with her at bus stop