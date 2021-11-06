Police looking for information in shooting along busy intersection in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for answers in what led up to a shooting in the University Division early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call around 12:30 a.m. at Atrium Health University Hospital. A man with a life-threatening gunshot wound had been taken there in a personal vehicle.

He was then taken to Atrium Health Main and is in critical condition.

Officers believe the man was in a car in the area of North Tryon Street and WT Harris Boulevard when he was shot.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

