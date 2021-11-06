NC DHHS Flu
Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 51-year-old man who had been reported missing for nearly two weeks in Morganton was found dead Friday in a creek.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Koa Hang was located during a search in the creek near the area of Highway 70 and East Burke Boulevard.

Hang was reported missing on Oct. 27.

The male was taken by EMS and a positive identification is being conducted by the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was provided.

