Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 51-year-old man who had been reported missing for nearly two weeks in Morganton was found dead Friday in a creek.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Koa Hang was located during a search in the creek near the area of Highway 70 and East Burke Boulevard.

Hang was reported missing on Oct. 27.

The male was taken by EMS and a positive identification is being conducted by the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No other information was provided.

