Man reported missing in Morganton found dead in creek
He was reported missing on Oct. 27
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A 51-year-old man who had been reported missing for nearly two weeks in Morganton was found dead Friday in a creek.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office said Koa Hang was located during a search in the creek near the area of Highway 70 and East Burke Boulevard.
Hang was reported missing on Oct. 27.
The male was taken by EMS and a positive identification is being conducted by the Burke County Medical Examiner’s Office.
No other information was provided.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.