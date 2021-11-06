College students learning about the work of Urban League of Central Carolinas through documentary

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A documentary featuring the work of Urban League of the Central Carolinas is making its way to the classrooms.

Students from Strayer University’s sociology class will examine the film to learn from it and how they can use the information to do their jobs better once they graduate.

“We need folks in academia to know that this exists,” President/CEO ULCC Teddy McDaniel said. “So that they can become advocates for us. This is really about a partnership with an educational institution that says that as part of what we are going to offer to our students - there is an advocacy plan and it is necessary. It is necessary on all of our college campuses, online or in-person and this forum allows us to do that.”

The film puts a face on people who struggle to make ends meet.

“Our documentary specifically highlights some of the work that Urban League is doing in the community,” McDaniel said. “And we focus on the story of Carlecia. She was a student who went through Urban League and is now on the other side of it. She spoke on some of the struggles she went through and how the Urban League was able to come in and help her.”

The film maker is Asa Kryst. He is a Charlotte filmmaker who says making this film has inspired him.

“It does bring more awareness to me,” Kryst said. “Because I’m like ok - here’s a real story. This isn’t just a statistic. This is a face and these are the things she has had to overcome...When you sit down and speak to somebody who’s gone through so many different obstacles - it is fresh every time.”

Kryst says he didn’t intend to make documentaries - it happened organically.

“The death of George Floyd just sparked so much in this country,” he said. “And I just remember sitting there watching the news, reading stuff on social media and I was like I want to do something - like what can I do and for me I just try to use my talents. I am a filmmaker. I just went out documenting stories...There were so many different types of groups out there advocating for one cause and I just remember thinking this needs to be told. I made two short 60-second films from the Charlotte protest last year, and that’s sort of the beginning of my documentary filmmaking.”

McDaniel hopes people will see this film and it causes them to help to break down barriers and inequities that keep people behind.

“When you are talking about whether people see something,” McDaniel said. “And then act on it - you are talking about their heart, you really are. And so I think it is a powerful story for me personally. It’s hard not to look at something like that and not pay attention. But we got to get it out to as many people as possible because the more people are aware and the more hearts we can touch - the more support we get. We are telling this story so we can have less Carlecias to serve.”

You can watch the documentary here.

