Chilly, mostly cloudy Saturday ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong low-pressure system to our southeast will bring big-time rain and wind impacts to the coast this weekend while we see clouds and a few showers.

Cool and cloudy Saturday

Gradual clearing, warming through Sunday

Big warm-up arrives next week

Rain and gusty winds are likely to our east today and tomorrow as a low-pressure system works up the east coast. Although a few showers will be possible in our eastern counties later today and tonight, most of us west of Charlotte will end up staying dry.

Future rainfall and wind gusts (First Alert Weather)

Anticipate mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly conditions through the rest of your Saturday! Highs will reach the upper 40s in the Boone area, and the low-mid 50s for the rest of the region.

By Sunday, skies will gradually clear from west to east and highs will rebound back into the low-mid 60s. As high pressure eventually takes control over the forecast, we will be left with lots of sunshine and warmer than average conditions for much of the workweek. Despite chilly and clear mornings, temperatures will likely top out over the 70-degree mark Monday through Thursday.

Seven day forecast (First Alert Weather)

A cold front will approach the region as we wrap up the 7-day forecast, bringing the potential for more rainfall... Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

- Rachel Coulter

