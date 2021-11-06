NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chilly, mostly cloudy Saturday ahead

First Alert Weather: Conditions will gradually improve Sunday
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong low-pressure system to our southeast will bring big-time rain and wind impacts to the coast this weekend while we see clouds and a few showers.

  • Cool and cloudy Saturday
  • Gradual clearing, warming through Sunday
  • Big warm-up arrives next week

Rain and gusty winds are likely to our east today and tomorrow as a low-pressure system works up the east coast. Although a few showers will be possible in our eastern counties later today and tonight, most of us west of Charlotte will end up staying dry.

Future rainfall and wind gusts
Future rainfall and wind gusts(First Alert Weather)

Anticipate mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly conditions through the rest of your Saturday! Highs will reach the upper 40s in the Boone area, and the low-mid 50s for the rest of the region.

By Sunday, skies will gradually clear from west to east and highs will rebound back into the low-mid 60s. As high pressure eventually takes control over the forecast, we will be left with lots of sunshine and warmer than average conditions for much of the workweek. Despite chilly and clear mornings, temperatures will likely top out over the 70-degree mark Monday through Thursday.

Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast(First Alert Weather)

A cold front will approach the region as we wrap up the 7-day forecast, bringing the potential for more rainfall... Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer!

- Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.
Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting at Walmart in east Charlotte
A California woman battling cancer was attacked by a bear in her home. (Source: KPIX via CNN...
‘I am so incredibly lucky to be alive’: Woman mauled by bear in her home
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Suspects charged after pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.

Latest News

Rain and gusty winds are likely to our east today and tomorrow as a low-pressure system works...
First Alert Weather: Chilly, mostly cloudy Saturday ahead
7 Day Forecast Nov. 5
Brisk Saturday, with isolated rain showers likely
We just got out of a hot and humid summer and even though it’s not winter yet - it sure does...
Cold weather prompts people to turn the heat on, experts say look out for these problems
Cold weather prompts people to turn the heat on, experts say look out for these problems
Cold weather prompts people to turn the heat on, experts say look out for these problems