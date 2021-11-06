Brisk Saturday, with isolated rain showers likely

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold temperatures develop overnight, with lows in the 30s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains. Saturday will be cool and breezy, with scattered rain possible, mainly for areas east of I-77. Sunday will be partly cloudy, with afternoon highs in the lower 60s. Highs get back into the 70s by early next week.

Isolated rain for areas east of I-77 on Saturday.

Cool and breezy Saturday, with highs in the 50s.

Lower 60s and partly cloudy for Sunday.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 30s for the piedmont, and 20s in the mountains. Make sure you have your jacket before you head out the door!

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, with isolated rain showers. The best chance for rain will be for areas along and east of I-77. The further east you go, the higher the rain chances, as a coastal low pressure system will be moving up the Carolina coast late Saturday into early Sunday. Saturday will be cool and brisk, with high temperatures in the mid-50s for the piedmont, and upper 40s for the mountains. Also, gusty winds will develop around 20 to 25 mph, making it feel even cooler.

Isolated rain showers will continue into Saturday night, with cloudy skies, and overnight low temperatures in the 40s. This Saturday night we turn our clocks BACK one hour, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies early, with partly cloudy skies and lower 60s for the afternoon.

Chilly mornings continue for next week, yet milder afternoon temperatures develop, with highs around 70 degrees for Monday. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 70s Tuesday through Thursday.

Another cold front will move across the area on Friday, bringing scattered rain showers, and cooling temperatures back into the 60s.

