11-year-old south Charlotte boy is missing, CMPD says. Sister was fatally shot in 2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - An 11-year-old south Charlotte boy who lost a sister to gun violence has gone missing, police said Saturday.

Micaiah Shorts was last seen at about 5:30 p.m. Friday leaving his home in the 5600 block of Southampton Road, police said.

“He is a good kid, his older sister was shot and killed last year and today is her birthday,” their mom, Brandy Wynn, told The Charlotte Observer in a Facebook message on Saturday.

“I am printing flyers and searching for him, but I think I am the only one out here searching for him,” she said.

Police said they did not suspect foul play “at his point of the investigation.”

In March 2020, Micaiah’s 19-year-old sister, Brianna Stephenson, was saving up money to become a nurse when she was shot while sitting in a car stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of Freedom Drive and Tuckaseegee Road, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time.

The recent honors graduate of Harding High School died the next day.

Christopher Chisholm, 19, was charged with Stephenson’s murder in June 2020 and remains jailed awaiting trial. “I’m numb,” Stephenson and Micaiah’s mom, Brandy Wynn, told the Observer after her daughter’s death.

“I feel like it’s a nightmare, like you just wanna wake up.” On Facebook late Friday, Wynn posted photos of Micaiah and pleaded for help finding him. “Missing Child!!!!” Wynn posted. “Have you seen Micaiah?”

Micaiah wore a black Champion hoodie, gray sweatpants and checkered Vans shoes, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. He is 5-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, CMPD said.

