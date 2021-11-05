NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

VA Secretary visits Salisbury VA Medical Center

VA Secretary Denis McDonough answers a question from WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick...
VA Secretary Denis McDonough answers a question from WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick Ochsner at the Salisbury VA Medical Center.(Corey Schmidt)
By Nick Ochsner
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough visited the Salisbury VA Medical Center on Friday to speak with staff, union officials and tour facilities.

Friday’s visit was McDonough’s third to North Carolina, following previous trips to see VA facilities in Charlotte and Greensboro.

“I’m particularly thrilled to be here to say thank you to our remarkable team here a remarkable staff,” McDonough told WBTV at the end of his visit. 

“They’ve been working really hard throughout the pandemic. Putting themselves and their families at risk to save the lives of our veterans and every chance I get to come to the field to talk to our great professionals and to thank them I jump at it, and I’ve particularly enjoyed our time here today.”

Since his confirmation, McDonough has highlighted the need to have a skilled, supported workforce in order to deliver the best care possible to veterans.

He discussed several areas of focus with reporters at the end of his visit, including the ongoing vaccine effort and increasing access to mental health services.

McDonough said the Salisbury VAMC has given out roughly 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That number includes booster shots.

The secretary said that, as of Thursday, the VA had administered more than 400,000 COVID-19 booster shots, or about 15% of all veterans who qualify for a booster.

“The good news about that is that means we’re well above the non veteran population in getting boosters, which is to say veterans are, apparently, quite excited about the opportunity to get the booster but it also means there’s still many who qualify and who are in a position to get the booster,” he said.

McDonough said demand for mental health services at the VA has increased during the pandemic, just like it has among the civilian population.

Chief among the VA’s mental health efforts, he said, is preventing veteran suicide.

“So what I’d say to our veterans is, again, if you’re in crisis, don’t hesitate, reach out. We’re here for you,” he said.

“We also have a range of ways to get access. One is through the community as we’ve just talked about, two is in the direct care system in person and three is through Tele health, so again, if you want access, we’re here for you.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Suspects charged after pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Catawba County mother Somer Sparks is crediting a positive COVID-19 test for leading to the...
Catawba County mother says positive COVID-19 test led to early detection of lymphoma in son

Latest News

Property manager goes missing after Charlotte woman pays for AirBnB
Property manager goes missing after Charlotte woman pays for AirBnB
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large...
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
CMS board member says she’s frustrated by lack of information in Hawthorne Academy sexual...
CMS board member says she’s frustrated by lack of information in Hawthorne Academy sexual assault case
RAW: Students protest outside Hawthorne Academy High School
CMS board member says she’s frustrated by lack of information in Hawthorne Academy sexual assault case