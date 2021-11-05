NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Suspect sought in Rock Hill armed robbery

Anyone with information should call 803-329-7293
This TitleMax in Rock Hill was the scene of an armed robbery Nov. 4.
This TitleMax in Rock Hill was the scene of an armed robbery Nov. 4.(Google Maps)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are searching for a man they say robbed a business with a gun and pepper-sprayed a person.

Officers responded to the Title Max off Albright Road around 5:53 p.m. Thursday in reference to a robbery. One person told police the business was robbed by a male who demanded all of the store’s money.

The person then told police they were sprayed with pepper spray and ordered to get down on the floor.

The suspect took about $1,800 before leaving in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants and a white mask.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 803-329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant, off-duty officer returns fire at suspects
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Catawba County mother Somer Sparks is crediting a positive COVID-19 test for leading to the...
Catawba County mother says positive COVID-19 test led to early detection of lymphoma in son
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.

Latest News

One person is dead after a car wreck along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road.
Medic: Car crash leaves one person dead along N. Tryon
Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order barring any state cabinet agency from issuing...
McMaster issues order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
Hopewell HS
Local organizations standby ready to help curb violence in CMS schools
Retired CMPD captain hikes Appalachian Trail for a good cause
Retired CMPD captain hikes Appalachian Trail for a good cause