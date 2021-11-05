Suspect sought in Rock Hill armed robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are searching for a man they say robbed a business with a gun and pepper-sprayed a person.

Officers responded to the Title Max off Albright Road around 5:53 p.m. Thursday in reference to a robbery. One person told police the business was robbed by a male who demanded all of the store’s money.

The person then told police they were sprayed with pepper spray and ordered to get down on the floor.

The suspect took about $1,800 before leaving in an unknown direction, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants and a white mask.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 803-329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.