Person seriously injured in officer-involved shooting at Walmart in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting at a Walmart in east Charlotte Friday evening.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Albemarle Road.

CMPD says one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no officers were reported injured in the shooting.

Officer Involved Shooting in the Hickory Grove Division https://t.co/W4M1tz89bU — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 5, 2021

There’s no word on what happened, how many people were involved or any other details about the shooting. Police say they will provide more information when it is available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.