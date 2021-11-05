NC DHHS Flu
North Carolina sued over newly-passed maps favoring GOP

The maps split apart several major Democratic-heavy urban areas.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina is facing a legal challenge in state court over its newly drawn maps that heavily favor Republicans heading into the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

An organization formed by prominent Democratic lawyer Marc Elias announced Friday that a group of voters who challenged the constitutionality of previous North Carolina maps will now contest the latest congressional and legislative maps.

While North Carolina is becoming more blue, Republicans would almost assuredly gain more power under the new boundaries.

North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

The maps split apart several major Democratic-heavy urban areas.

Republicans believe their maps are constitutional.

A separate lawsuit was filed last week by some voter advocacy groups in state court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

