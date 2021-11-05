Medic: Car crash leaves one person dead along N. Tryon

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning car wreck left one person dead in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a crash between 3800 and 4241 North Tryon Street, near East Sugar Creek Road.

According to Medic, one person was killed.

The name of the decedent and events leading up to the collision were not immediately available.

