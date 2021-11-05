NC DHHS Flu
Medic: Car crash leaves one person dead along N. Tryon

The wreck occurred around 3 a.m. Friday
One person is dead after a car wreck along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road.
One person is dead after a car wreck along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An early morning car wreck left one person dead in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte.

Around 3 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a crash between 3800 and 4241 North Tryon Street, near East Sugar Creek Road.

According to Medic, one person was killed.

The name of the decedent and events leading up to the collision were not immediately available.

Check back with wbtv.com for updates.

