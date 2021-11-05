Man gets $2,000 bond on sexual battery charge in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies say a man was placed in jail under a $2,000 bond after being charged with sexual battery in Burke County.

On Oct. 18, 2021, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible sexual assault involving an adolescent.

Subsequent to an investigation, deputies say a warrant was issued on Nov. 2 for 56-year-old Raymond Edward Harmon Jr., charging him with misdemeanor sexual battery.

Harmon was arrested without incident on Nov. 3 and was taken before a Magistrate who issued a $2,000 secured bond. He was placed in Burke County Jail.

Harmon is scheduled to appear in North Carolina District Court on Jan. 10, 2022.

