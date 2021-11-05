NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Making the Grade: CMS Superintendent Focusing on Teachers and Tutoring to Close Achievement Gap

By Dedrick Russell
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg School (CMS) Superintendent Earnest Winston talks about what the district is doing to close the achievement gap between Black and White students.

Test scores are low and more than 40 CMS schools are low performing and are located in mainly Black communities. The state gives those schools a D or F. The first quarter of the school year is now over - Winston shared what has been done in the first quarter to increase academic achievement.

‘They are concerned:’ mental health therapist says weapons on campus, fights affecting CMS students

“We have spent the first quarter of this school year conducting social and emotional assessments,” CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston said. “As well as screening students academically so that we can understand exactly where each of our students is. Those assessments have wrapped up. We are having conversations with principals to talk about the needs of specific students because as you can imagine - what may be good for one student, we may need different treatment or a different dosage level for another student.”

Charlotte’s top educator also says $50 million will be spent to provide tutoring for students attending those low-performing schools.

“Time is a commodity,” he said. “And so we have to be very diligent with our time. And so we know that we need to extend the learning outside of school time. And the best way to do that is before - after school and weekends and during the summer. And so we know that works and it is important that the programs are evidence-based. We have to get results.”

The superintendent believes in order to get the results the community is looking for - students must first not bring weapons to school. So far this school year more than 60 weapons have been found on a CMS campus including more than a dozen guns.

“What I need help from the community is to help ensure that there is an expectation that no weapons - let alone guns will ever be brought onto a CMS campus ever,” Winston said. “Because I don’t know when it ever became acceptable to bring weapons on a campus.”

‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School

Winston will also focus on the job of teachers to help close the gap. He celebrates them but he also challenges them to believe in all students. Speakers have been brought in to equip teachers to have high expectations of students no matter what.

“In order to disrupt the systems and the structures that produce inequitable outcomes for students,” Winston said. “We have to first begin with what do you believe and so that is the starting point and so over the past two years our team has focused on shifting and disturbing the mindsets.”

The superintendent is serious about having teachers who believe in all students.

“I’ll tell you this,” Winston said. “If there are employees in general who are not aligned with the expectation of the district - certainly this may not be the best place for them to work...We realize that everyone is at a different level of their journey. And so because someone may not be at the point perhaps you may be at this particular time - then we are committed to working with staff to give them that professional development they need to help them grow.”

Making the Grade series happens every Thursday on WBTV at 5:30 PM and 7:30 PM.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant, off-duty officer returns fire at suspects
Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal
‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School

Latest News

Making the Grade: CMS Superintendent Focusing on Teachers and Tutoring to Close Achievement Gap
Hopewell HS
‘They are concerned:’ mental health therapist says weapons on campus, fights affecting CMS students
The presentation is entitled, “Indigenous Worldview and Restoring Right Relations.” It will be...
Catawba College hosts indigenous scholar and artist Lyla June
Kluttz is a graduate of A.L. Brown High School in Kannapolis and currently lives in Salisbury...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College names new Chief Financial Officer