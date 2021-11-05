Local organizations standby ready to help curb violence in CMS schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a call to the community to come together to help curb violence in Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools, local organizations say they’re ready.

“What I need help from the community is to help ensure that there is an expectation that no weapons, yet alone guns will ever be brought onto a CMS campus ever,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said to WBTV.

Community organizations, such as Team TruBlue and One Time, Inc., have been in the schools. Both say they’re standing by waiting to help.

“What kind of help do you want from the community? When we come to y’all are we coming to just having a conversation or are we really going to get to work...action, are the resources going to be there so the community can come in so we can do what we need to do?” said Will Adams, founder of Team TruBlue.

Charles Robinson, with One Time, Inc., also agreed.

“We’re waiting on you. Please don’t say you’re waiting on the community. We have several organizations...after this young kid was killed couple months ago, that reached out and said hey, ‘it’s time we get back in the schools,’” he said.

CMS has seen its share of crime this school year. In total, 15 guns have been found on school campuses. That includes two guns that were found Wednesday at Hopewell High School.

Five students were charged.

“A lot of folks would never want to say CMS has situation with gangs or community problems are spilling in the schools,” Robinson said.

Is there a gang problem? CMS did not respond to a request for comment.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued the following statement:

“We partner with CMS to provide full-time school resource officers (SRO) to all high schools and middle schools in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School System. The security of our students allows the schools to provide a safe and productive learning environment.

Although we cannot discuss the means, methods, specific resources used to manage our protective responsibilities, we continue to assess the situation, work with our SROs and allocate our resources as necessary to facilitate a safe learning environment for students in our jurisdiction.

We encourage any student or parent who has information about a crime or suspicious activity to utilize our Crime Stoppers or Campus Crime Stoppers program to provide that information anonymously.”

“These kids know whose selling drugs, whose fighting, actively in gangs, whose recruiting because that’s their space, Robinson added.

“Why are they not saying anything?” both Robinson and Adams were asked.

“It’s code on the street, what you mean. That’s just keeping it 100. It’s a code on the street, they don’t want to look like a snitch. They don’t want to look like the one to tell it because they’re in fear,” added Adams.

Adams also added the change starts at home.

“You have to start at home. You got to provide love at home in order for love to go out in the streets,” he said.

CMS has not detailed what the next steps are to get community organizations involved. Our requests for comment were not returned as of Thursday night.

