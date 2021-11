Lindsay Ficklin joins Visit Cabarrus team as Digital Marketing Manager

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Lindsay Ficklin as Digital Marketing Manager. In this role, Ficklin will manage the Bureau’s digital marketing efforts including web-based software platforms and social media channels.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lindsay as we continue to grow digital initiatives, ensure easy access to online resources, and inspire travel to our area through social media,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter.

Prior to joining the Cabarrus County CVB’s Marketing department, Ficklin worked with Townsquare Interactive as Client On-Boarding Specialist & Project Manager to create marketing campaigns for small business owners including website design, search engine optimization and social media advertising.

A native of North Carolina, she is a graduate of Appalachian State University and is currently pursuing a Master’s in Business Administration from Louisiana State University at Shreveport.

