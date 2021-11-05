NC DHHS Flu
Kannapolis launches new Customer Call Center

The one central telephone number, 704.920.4444, is available to connect residents to any city staff members.
The call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays thru Fridays.
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis has launched a Customer Call Center with an easy to remember telephone number, email address and mobile app, for the purpose of providing a simpler and quicker way to provide customer service, to Kannapolis residents.

If you need assistance or have questions about city services, you can now call one telephone number – 704.920.4444 or send an email – custserve@kannapolisnc.gov. The CARTology app is also available to provide information and assistance regarding city garbage, recycling, yard debris and white good services. It can be downloaded for free from the Google play store. The city’s website, www.kannapolisnc.gov, is also available 24/7 as a resource for information and questions.

“We are constantly working to improve how we deliver services and respond to our residents and customers. As we grow centralizing our customer service staff in order to better serve everyone is important. Our Customer Service are trained to answer questions and provide information on items related to all our services. If for any reason they cannot help you they will transfer you to the appropriate department to take care of your inquiries,” said Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg.

The one central telephone number, 704.920.4444, which is easy to remember, is available to connect residents to any city staff members. Customer service staff will take your call and work to resolve any city service/department questions or issues you may have or transfer you to the correct staff person who can assist you. The call center is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays thru Fridays. Any calls received after 5 p.m. will be answered by an auto attendant.

The call center, email, the CARTology app, and the city’s website all provide avenues for residents and customers to reach city staff for the information or assistance they need as efficiently and conveniently as possible.

