JaLai Davis, C.T. Overton Elementary student, names local tributary

Cynthia King, Cheviss Bennett, JaLai Davis and Marae Reid
Cynthia King, Cheviss Bennett, JaLai Davis and Marae Reid(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Carroll T Overton Elementary School’s very own JaLai Davis, a first-grader in Cynthia King’s class, won the Name the Stream Contest during Rowan Creek Week.

A ceremony was held to officially name the stream in front of Knox Middle and Overton Elementary schools, Heroes Creek, on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

JaLai’s class, her mother, Cheviss Bennett, Principal Marae Reid, Overton’s STEM Coach, Spring Roseman, Horizons staff Neil Pifer, and Elise Tellez,

The City of Salisbury Stormwater Manager Michael Hanna, Kelli Isenhour from Rowan Soil & Water, and other Creek Week Steering Committee participants attended the unveiling of the sign and recognition ceremony by the creek.

Overton Elementary and Knox Middle School scholars submitted names for the creek as a part of Rowan Creek Week’s initiative to help students and community members understand the importance of our streams and waterways.

The local tributary runs into Grants Creek and then into the Yadkin River chain, which empties into the Atlantic Ocean through the Pee Dee River chain.

Last April, Overton hosted its own mini Creek Week and coordinated programming and collaboration with Isenhour and Hanna as part of a Bright Ideas grant to explore the stream in waders.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

