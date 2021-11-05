'It feels good”' 6-year-old in Charlotte gets COVID-19 vaccine while her mother gets the booster shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More children between 5 and 11 years old are rolling up their sleeves for the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

In Mecklenburg County, StarMed started prescheduling last week. They have almost 5,000 children signed up for the shots in the county, and almost 10,000 statewide.

Novant Health has more than 1,300 children signed up systemwide. StarMed is offering the shot at 17 sites across the county.

CEO Mike Estramonte says they are pleasantly surprised by the demand.

“Lots of excitement,” Estramonte said. “Lots of people are relieved to get it at this point.”

Erin DeWaters and her 6-year-old daughter Allie Kate made a stop at the Compare Foods site on North Tryon Friday afternoon. Erin got the booster shot, and her daughter got her first dose.

Children like Allie Kate know why they’re doing this.

“Cause I didn’t want to get COVID,” she told WBTV.

The two of them are now feeling more confident going into the holiday season.

“We haven’t, in some cases, seen family or friends for a couple of years, so as we get back together we want everyone to be protected,” DeWaters said.

She hopes Allie Kate’s classmates will also consider the shot.

“In schools, we have the highest exposure to COVID, so the quicker we can get those vaccines going and get that protection in place the better for everyone,” she said.

Allie Kate says if she can do it, so can you.

“If you’re scared, just think about other things that make you happy,” she said.

If you weren’t able to get your child out this week, you have plenty more chances.

There will be several events happening across the county this weekend.

