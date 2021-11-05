NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

'It feels good”' 6-year-old in Charlotte gets COVID-19 vaccine while her mother gets the booster shot

Novant Health has more than 1,300 children signed up systemwide. StarMed is offering the shot at 17 sites across the county.
Erin DeWaters and her 6-year-old daughter got shots together on Friday.
Erin DeWaters and her 6-year-old daughter got shots together on Friday.(N/A)
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More children between 5 and 11 years old are rolling up their sleeves for the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine.

In Mecklenburg County, StarMed started prescheduling last week. They have almost 5,000 children signed up for the shots in the county, and almost 10,000 statewide.

Novant Health has more than 1,300 children signed up systemwide. StarMed is offering the shot at 17 sites across the county.

CEO Mike Estramonte says they are pleasantly surprised by the demand.

“Lots of excitement,” Estramonte said. “Lots of people are relieved to get it at this point.”

Erin DeWaters and her 6-year-old daughter Allie Kate made a stop at the Compare Foods site on North Tryon Friday afternoon. Erin got the booster shot, and her daughter got her first dose.

Children like Allie Kate know why they’re doing this.

“Cause I didn’t want to get COVID,” she told WBTV.

The two of them are now feeling more confident going into the holiday season.

“We haven’t, in some cases, seen family or friends for a couple of years, so as we get back together we want everyone to be protected,” DeWaters said.

She hopes Allie Kate’s classmates will also consider the shot.

“In schools, we have the highest exposure to COVID, so the quicker we can get those vaccines going and get that protection in place the better for everyone,” she said.

Allie Kate says if she can do it, so can you.

“If you’re scared, just think about other things that make you happy,” she said.

If you weren’t able to get your child out this week, you have plenty more chances.

There will be several events happening across the county this weekend.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Suspects charged after pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Catawba County mother Somer Sparks is crediting a positive COVID-19 test for leading to the...
Catawba County mother says positive COVID-19 test led to early detection of lymphoma in son

Latest News

North Carolina is facing a legal challenge in state court over its newly drawn maps that...
North Carolina sued over newly-passed maps favoring GOP
VA Secretary Denis McDonough answers a question from WBTV Chief Investigative Reporter Nick...
VA Secretary visits Salisbury VA Medical Center
South Carolina’s attorney general says the state has joined four other states and several...
SC, other states begin legal battle against federal vaccine mandate
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reports 560 new COVID-19 cases, 5.6 percent positive