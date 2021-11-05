First public concert at Bell Tower Green this Saturday afternoon

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Bell Tower Green, Inc. and the City of Salisbury are excited to jointly announce that there will be a free public concert in Bell Tower Green Park this Saturday, Nov. 6.

Local artist and Catawba College graduate Destiny Stone will begin the concert at 4 p.m.. Ms. Stone has a local and regional following with original songs based in gospel, blues, jazz, and soul. She lives in Salisbury where she prides herself on bringing music composition and performance to youth in the community.

The second act to perform, taking the stage around 4:50, will be internationally renowned folk, bluegrass, classical, and pop musicians “The Kruger Brothers.” Originally from Germany, the Kruger Brothers have developed an international audience for traditional “mountain music” inspired by Doc Watson, but they have also evolved into artists that transcend any particular genre.

Jens Krueger was inducted into the Banjo Hall of Fame in Oklahoma three weeks ago, and they have been headliners at Merlefest and other music festivals in recent years. They leave on Sunday to begin a tour in their home country of Switzerland, so this performance is expected to bring out fans from across the region who will not be able to see them again for a while.

The last act slated to perform around 6:30 is Sydney Lett, a resident of Mount Ulla who operates a horse rescue farm and is an up-and-coming country artist. Ms. Lett just moved to Rowan County earlier in the year, and this is her first large performance in Rowan County, although she has performed in Iowa, Nashville, Charlotte, and other larger markets in recent years.

Local television personality and Salisbury resident David Whisenant will serve as the emcee for the evening.

The event is hosted by the Salisbury Parks and Recreation Department. Director Nick Aceves notes that this is the first public concert to be held in the park. “As most people are aware, the park just opened a little more than a month ago, and we just assumed ownership of the park a little more than a week ago. Our staff wanted to host one large event to whet the appetite of the community for the public events we hope to host on a

regular basis beginning in the spring. With weather getting cooler quickly, we knew that we had a narrow window to pull this together.. We are thrilled to have been able to secure such remarkable talent for the very first event.”

Bell Tower Green has continued to work with the City of Salisbury on completing construction elements under the terms of their contractual agreements. Vice President Jason Walser shared that final finishes in the park will continue to be completed for at least a few more weeks. “We have a great working relationship with the City staff, and we encouraged them to have this event while the excitement about the park is so great and the weather is sill cooperative. There will continue to be elements of the park that are not complete until probably the end of the year due to supply chain issues and contractor schedules. But we all believe that the park can handle an event like this, and we think that our community deserves a big celebration in the park before winter sets in.”

There will be limited vendors in the park selling coffee, hot cocoa, and beer. But participants are being encouraged to support merchants around town by buying food in advance or as they arrive and bring it with them into the park for the concert. Guests are also being asked to bring their own chairs or blankets, as there will be no seating provided.

The concert is expected to be completed by shortly after dark, allowing attendees to go out for dinner after the show.

For more information, contact 704-216-PLAY (7529).

