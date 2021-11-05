Expect a chilly start to the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High pressure is trying to nose into the WBTV viewing area from the west, but at the same time, low pressure developing over Florida is throwing clouds up our way.

Temperatures run well below-average

Coastal storm throws clouds our way

Warmer weather returns next week

Overall, while today will be dry, increasing clouds from the south will filter the sun here, keeping a lid on afternoon temperatures which will stop in the chilly middle 50s.

If you’re heading out for dinner or the high school playoff football games tonight, evening temperatures will be in the 40s with colder overnight lows back down into the 30s.

Football Friday Night (First Alert Weather)

There will be a fair amount of clouds around on Saturday – especially in eastern sections - and a chilly breeze as well, which will make it feel even cooler than the middle 50s I’m forecasting. Rain chances remain low, but there is the risk for a late shower south and east of I-85.

Sunday will be nicer, with afternoon readings in the low to mid-60s under mostly sunny skies.

Beyond the weekend, a dry weather pattern will hold and carry us deep into next week with milder air in the 70s returning Monday and sticking around most of next week.

Hope you have a great Friday and weekend!

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.