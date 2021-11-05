NC DHHS Flu
Doctor highlights kidney problems for COVID-19 patients

Dr. Robert Moore, Nephrologist, M.D.
Dr. Robert Moore, Nephrologist, M.D.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The pandemic has come in unexpected waves for many, but throughout the pandemic we learned about the impact that COVID-19 can have on your sense of smell, taste, and even your lungs.

Now, Dr. Robert Moore is highlighting the impacts that COVID-19 can have on your kidneys.

Dr. Moore is a nephrologist and has seen about 30% of his COVID-19 patients have some sort of kidney failure or damage. “COVID, to me, has been reliably unpredictable. You know, some people will have a very severe illness, and others do pretty well,” Moore said.

These kidney problems are affecting patients anywhere from ages 18-90.

“We have an 18 year-old-college student come in, was in full cardiac arrest for 57 minutes and she was resuscitated and was put on the heart lung machine and dialysis. After a week or two she was off the heart lung bypass machine, and after about three weeks she was off dialysis and her kidney function returned to normal. And she was discharged from the hospital,” Moore said. “We’ve had a patient that was 80, even one up to 90. It’s a full age range spectrum. In August we had people in their 30s to 40s.”

Dr. Moore said they can spend anywhere from 2-8 weeks in the hospital, and about 20% of them treated with dialysis. So far, those dialysis patients haven’t shown the need for long term treatment.

Dr. Moore said that majority of his patients are able to recover if they can get past the acute affects of the disease, although he’s seen a few patients with permanent renal failure.

Dr. Moore is speaking at the Willie Stargell Foundation event this weekend, and said that the organization has spent years to help those with kidney problems, and it’s more important than ever given the ongoing problems.

