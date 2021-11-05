Cold weather prompts people to turn the heat on, experts say look out for these problems

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Well, the weather outside is chilly and that is causing some people to grab their sweats.

But others are going ahead and flipping the switch on the thermostat to heat. Most people have probably not done that in months since it gets so hot in the Carolinas which could mean some problems with your HVAC system.

We just got out of a hot and humid summer and even though it’s not winter yet - it sure does feel like that outside. All that contributes to overworking your heating and air system.

”We had so many without heat,” says Jason Rawdon, owner of Elite Air and Heat.

Flipping that thermostat switch from cold to heat could mean some problems for some of this cold spell.

”This cold weather that comes in this past week going into last night it just it really caught us off guard,” says Rawdon.

His business’ parking lot stays empty because all his technicians are out fixing those heat systems around the clock.

”We don’t think it’s going to step we think it’s going to stay that busy,” he says.

By now you should have gotten your HVAC system’s heat maintenance done by a professional, but if you have not, Elite Air and Heat in Rock Hill says these are the most common problems you might come across as this cold weather hits.

Rawdon says his most common problems—dirty heat filters, cracked heat exchangers and icy heat pumps.

The first and biggest problem owner Jason Rawdon says he finds is dirty air filters. He says this causes newer systems with safety features to shut down because the air is coming out uneven.

The second is cracked heater exchangers. In fact, he says he is already responded to four calls with this problem just this week. Rawdon says cracked exchangers can be dangerous because they could leak carbon monoxide at levels a detector would not catch.

Last he says icy heat pumps. Rawdon says it might not be cold enough now but people will want the defrost system to work so people will not have trouble when it does get colder.

If someone runs into the second and third problem, he says it is best to call the experts.

”There’s gas in some of these units there’s very high voltage that can harm somebody,” says Rawdon. “So I wouldn’t tell a customer to get inside the unit and start working on it.”

But what you can do is help prevent these problems from popping up in the first place.

”Just having it routine maintenance we can check it and fix that kind of stuff,” he explains.

Rawdon says his techs start heat maintenance as early as August just to get everyone checked. So even at 80 degrees, he says it is important to get it done as soon as possible.

