Chilly, mainly cloudy conditions to persist through Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pattern change is ahead; we just have to get through Saturday’s cloud cover first!

Chilly conditions linger through Saturday

Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon

Much warmer work week ahead

After a below-freezing start for many, temperatures are rebounding into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Clouds will keep highs from reaching much higher than that, however, and a chilly Friday evening is ahead of us.

Clouds and cooler conditions will last through Saturday as we track a low-pressure system set to work its way off to our south and east. This will allow for a few, passing showers in our far eastern counties Saturday-Sunday morning, but most of us will end up staying dry.

Next few days (First Alert Weather)

By Sunday, expect gradual clearing as highs finally rebound to the mid-60s.

High pressure takes control over the forecast by the start and middle of next week! This will allow warm sunshine each afternoon, with highs topping out in the low-mid 70s Monday through Thursday.

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

