NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chilly, mainly cloudy conditions to persist through Saturday

First Alert Weather: Cool this weekend with a warmup next week
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pattern change is ahead; we just have to get through Saturday’s cloud cover first!

  • Chilly conditions linger through Saturday
  • Sunshine returns Sunday afternoon
  • Much warmer work week ahead

After a below-freezing start for many, temperatures are rebounding into the 40s and low 50s this afternoon. Clouds will keep highs from reaching much higher than that, however, and a chilly Friday evening is ahead of us.

Clouds and cooler conditions will last through Saturday as we track a low-pressure system set to work its way off to our south and east. This will allow for a few, passing showers in our far eastern counties Saturday-Sunday morning, but most of us will end up staying dry.

Next few days
Next few days(First Alert Weather)

By Sunday, expect gradual clearing as highs finally rebound to the mid-60s.

High pressure takes control over the forecast by the start and middle of next week! This will allow warm sunshine each afternoon, with highs topping out in the low-mid 70s Monday through Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Airbnb horror stories
Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after large deposit paid
[Left to right] Sean Parker, Makari Ridenhour, and Maliq Parker were subsequently interviewed...
3 charged after pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant
Catawba County mother Somer Sparks is crediting a positive COVID-19 test for leading to the...
Catawba County mother says positive COVID-19 test led to early detection of lymphoma in son
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.

Latest News

First Alert Weather: Chilly, mainly cloudy conditions to persist through Saturday
First Alert Weather: Chilly, mainly cloudy conditions to persist through Saturday
Day planner
Expect a chilly start to the weekend
First Alert Weather: Expect a chilly start to the weekend
First Alert Weather: Expect a chilly start to the weekend
Leigh Brock's Thursday afternoon forecast
COLD night! Temps fall close to freezing