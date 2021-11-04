NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman accused of killing mother and infant son in crash has history of DUIs, records show

By Patrice Clark and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – A woman who is accused of crashing into a vehicle on the highway Monday, killing a mother and her 6-month-old son, has a history of DUIs, according to public records.

WLBT reports that 51-year-old Beth Ann White pleaded guilty to a felony DUI in August 2008 and was sentenced to five years in prison.

According to records, the courts decided to suspend four years of that sentence, so she ended up serving a 1-year probation house arrest, paid a $1,000 fine and was sent to alcohol and drug treatment.

In February 2015, White was charged, found guilty of DUI and ordered to pay a little more than $1,300 in fines.

She appealed the case to the Hinds County court, where it remained for years until prosecutors agreed to dismiss it in October of this year because of the age of the case.

White was also arrested and charged with a DUI in March 2016. She was later found guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The conviction was appealed and was also dismissed in 2020.

Deputies who responded to the fatal crash Monday said White appeared intoxicated and was taken into custody.

White is accused of crashing into Allison Conaway, who was driving with her three children in the car.

Conaway and 6-month-old Alex Conaway were pronounced dead at the scene.

Her two youngest daughters were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries and are in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted
Dalton Neel mugshot
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after 17-year-old shot to death in Charlotte

Latest News

FILE - President Donald Trump listens as Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley speaks during...
Lawsuit: NRA illegally funded Trump, other GOP candidates
Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal
‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School
The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and...
North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps
The incident happened on Griffith Street in Charlotte before noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
Nearby school on lockdown after shooting near SouthEnd neighborhood in Charlotte