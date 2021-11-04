‘Tis the Season Spectacular in Salisbury adds concert, tree lighting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The ‘Tis the Season Spectacular returns to downtown Salisbury with the parade on Wednesday, November 24, and the new addition of the “Holiday Spectacular in the Park,” that includes a concert and tree lighting at the Bell Tower Green Park.

Organizers Shari Graham and Hen Henderlite say the concert will feature Contemporary Christian artist Britt Nicole and country duo Dustin Chapman and Ryleigh Madison. The concert will take place following the parade.

The parade will begin at 2:00 p.m. Music will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the park with the Salisbury Swing Band and Los Gavilanes Mariachi Band.

The event will also feature the lighting of a 25-foot-tall community Christmas tree.

People are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for the events at the park. Inflatables, arts and crafts displays, and family games will be in the park, along with Santa Claus.

“The “Tis the Season Spectacular” committee is excited to co-sponsor the “Holiday Spectacular in the Park” with Salisbury Parks and Rec,” Henderlite said. “We appreciate all they are doing to make this event spectacular!”

Food Lion is the presenting sponsor for the event. Other sponsors include: F&M Bank, CGS Global Solutions, Shari and Bill Graham, New Sarum Brewery, Wallace and Graham Cares, Cathy Griffin, Century 21, Wallace Realty, Godley Garden Center, First National Bank, Novant Health, David Post, Salisbury Motors, Catawba College, Carolina Curbers, Matt and Gwen Barr, Salisbury Animal Hospital, KMD Construction, Luke and Diane Fisher, Bud and Betty Mickle, John and Jayne Helms, and John and Hen Henderlite.

“An event this size would not be possible without the generosity of our community,” Henderlite added. “I can’t wait for the parade and for the event in the park Hope to see you there!”

