Three Mecklenburg County detention officers attacked by inmate with ‘homemade weapon’

The officers were treated for minor injuries
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three Mecklenburg County Detention Center officers were injured after being assaulted by an inmate Tuesday in the jail, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the officers were attempting to move 39-year-old Eric Henderson to a “disciplinary unit.”

Henderson refused and then stabbed one of the officers with a “homemade weapon.”

The officer was treated for minor injuries, as were two other officers, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

“As soon as I was alerted of the incident, I went to the hospital and stayed with two of the officers until they were released,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said. “Both are in good spirits and eager to return to work.

“I do not take these incidents lightly and will continue to take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of detention center staff and residents who are housed in our care.”

Deputies said it was determined that a “breakdown in communication and lack of adhering to the protocol could have contributed to the assault.”

“We have experienced staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and our detention officers have been tasked with working overtime,” said McFadden. “Many residents have not seen their family members in-person since 2019, in addition to missing court dates and minimal movement inside the housing unit. These factors have put a strain on the agency and its operations, but we will continue to address and adjust our operations as we have done since the onset of the pandemic.”

McFadden issued an order for detention Captains to create an updated standard operating procedure for moving residents to disciplinary detention units.

On Friday, October 29, staff committed more than 80 staff members to conduct a 12-hour safety and security check of the detention facility.

“Unfortunately, we know that no matter how swiftly we act to search our facilities for weapons or contraband, residents can recreate these items in less than 24 hours,” said McFadden.

Henderson, the inmate, has been charged with the assault.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

