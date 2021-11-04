S.C. governor bans his cabinet agencies from requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has issued an order, banning his state cabinet agencies from requiring employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. McMaster issued Executive Order 2021-38, a ban that applies to the 19 state agencies that make up the governor’s cabinet.

Additionally, the governor’s executive order directs every agency in state government to immediately notify the Office of the Governor and the Office of the South Carolina Attorney General upon receiving any communication or directives from the Biden Administration concerning COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

This directive comes as the governor and Attorney General Alan Wilson fight the Biden Administration’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors and prepare for a legal challenge to the recently announced federal OSHA vaccination requirement on employers with 100 or more employees, which would include state agencies.

THREAD: It’s hard to believe the overreach we’ve seen from the Biden Administration. Blatantly unconstitutional vaccine mandates keep coming from the White House that are forcing South Carolinians to choose between a vaccine and their jobs. Here’s what we’re doing to stop them: pic.twitter.com/NlqkPdhAk5 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 4, 2021

Governor McMaster addressed the new Executive Order at a press conference earlier Thursday.

The governor’s prohibition on vaccine mandates extends to and includes the following cabinet agencies:

Department of Administration

Office of the Adjutant General

Department of Alcohol and other drug abuse services

Department of Commerce

Department of Corrections

Department of Health and Human Services

Department of Insurance

Department of Juvenile Justice

Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

Department of Motor Vehicles

Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism

Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services

Department of Public Safety

Department of Revenue

Department of Social Services

Department of Transportation

Department of Employment and Workforce

Department on Aging

Department of Veterans’ Affairs

