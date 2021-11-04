Rowan Animal Shelter holding adoption event, large number of cats available

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Anyone looking for a faithful companion, or wishing to provide a forever home for an animal in need, can take advantage of a special offer from the Rowan Animal Shelter.

The special adoption event is happening on Thursday and Friday at the shelter on Julian Road in Salisbury. Normal costs have been reduced by 80% during this event.

“We encourage you to go ahead and make your appointment now by calling 704-216-7768,” the shelter posted on social media. “The shelter has many loving cats and dogs in need of homes, please scroll our feed for photos of animals available for adoption and don’t forget to check out our notes section for more information on how to adopt:

https://www.facebook.com/notes/rowan-county-animal-shelter/adopting-a-pet-from-the-rowan-county-animal-shelter/739581709561515/

Adoption rates are $16 for all unaltered animals, $3 for all altered animals.

Vaccines Provided: (If unaltered) a spay/neuter voucher worth $70, 5 in 1 vaccine for dogs, bordetella vaccine for dogs, 3 in 1 vaccine for cats, deworming for both, microchip for both and a 1 year rabies vaccine for both if age appropriate

