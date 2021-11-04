Rep. Ralph Norman says he will ‘continue to put pressure’ on New Indy to fix odor issue in South Carolina

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina U.S. Representative Ralph Norman (SC-5) says the state “cannot tolerate this being slow-walked through the legal process” while addressing the ongoing odor issue from New Indy Container Board.

Rep. Norman’s statement comes as a response to an extension of the Consent Order for New Indy, which was granted last Friday by the South Carolina District Court.

“New Indy and the EPA have been working together for months to help finalize a plan to address emissions from the Catawba facility. And now we learn the emergency order has been granted another 60 days. Although strides have been made by both parties in community engagement and process reforms, the public deserves to know when a final order will be issued and a consent resolution is reached once and for all,” Rep. Norman said.

In late September, area residents impacted by the odor and toxic emissions filed to intervene in the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) litigation against the company.

The motion was filed before Judge Sherri A. Lydon in federal court in the District of South Carolina, Rock Hill Division, and if granted, residents will ask the Court to require New Indy to immediately take all measures necessary to eliminate its dangerous air emissions and comply with the Clean Air Act and EPA’s outstanding order.

Rep. Norman’s Thursday statement continued to address the situation.

“The bottom line is that my constituents are beyond angry at this problem, and cannot tolerate this being slow-walked through the legal process. I will continue to put pressure on New Indy and the EPA until this issue is fully resolved,” Rep. Norman said.

Rep. Norman says he has personally visited the New Indy facility, met with the EPA Regional Administrator, spoken with the president of The Kraft Group, and his office is in regular communication with the EPA and others.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.