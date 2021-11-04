Pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant, off-duty officer returns fire at suspects

MOUNT PLEASANT, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials say an off-duty officer fired a shot at robbery suspects who were fleeing after a pawn shop owner was shot in Mount Pleasant Thursday.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about an armed robbery at the Mount Pleasant Sporting Goods and Pawn Store on West Franklin Street around 10:18 a.m.

Deputies say they learned that two or more people went into the store and at least one of them shot the store owner in an attempt to rob the store.

Officials say an off-duty officer, hearing and seeing the events unfold, used a personal weapon to shoot at the suspects who fled and left the scene.

At this time, deputies believe they have all suspects in custody.

The store owner who was shot during the robbery was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations was contacted to conduct an investigation into the officer’s actions and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office will conduct the investigation involving the robbery and shooting of the store owner.

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they cannot release any further information at this time until more investigation is completed.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.