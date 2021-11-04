North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps

NC DHHS Flu
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts that are supposed to last for the next decade.

The House and Senate voted Thursday for the lines drawn based on 2020 census figures for the state House, state Senate and U.S. House delegation.

North Carolina congressional redistricting maps clear one legislative chamber

Republicans would largely fare well under the plans.

Democrats and their allies say the maps contain illegal partisan and racial gerrymanders.

One lawsuit was filed last week and more could be coming.

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto stamp can’t block redistricting plans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

