NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

New workplace vaccination rule takes effect Jan. 4

The OSHA rule was rolled out Thursday and involves a hefty fine for businesses who do not comply.
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Biden Administration rolled out a new COVID-19 workplace vaccination rule Thursday and millions of Americans may be affected.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is housed in the Department of Labor in Washington, D.C.

Thursday, the White House told the nation a new vaccination rule impacting private employers with 100 or more employees will go into effect on January 4th.

The rule says employers need to ensure their unvaccinated employees present negative COVID tests weekly. The rule does not require business to pay for the tests.

For businesses that don’t comply, the rule says there’s a potential $14,000 fine for each violation.

In a recent statement, President Joe Biden said, “the choice is simple: get more people vaccinated or prolong this pandemic and its impact on our country.”

Republicans on Capitol Hill are blasting the rule.

“To have someone lose their job or to fine them heavily or to fine an industry is exactly what we do not want need,” said Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX).

On the Senate side, Republicans plan to force a vote formally challenging the rule.

“I don’t know how many Democrats will join us, but any Democrat that has paid even a little bit of attention to what’s going on in the last couple of days in this country, particularly in Virginia and New Jersey,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

A spokesperson for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said in a statement, “The Chamber believes that the widespread vaccinations is the key to beating COVID, and we are proud of the work of the business community in the effort to help Americans get vaccinated. OSHA made some significant adjustments in the ETS that reflect concerns raised by the business community. The Chamber is focused on helping our members ensure that their employees are vaccinated and communicating to OSHA operational and implementation issues employers have with the requirements of the ETS.”

Attorneys General from more than a dozen states have also said they plan to challenge the rule in court.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal
‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School
Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted

Latest News

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said the state will fight the Biden...
South Carolina attorney general on feds’ vaccine mandate: ‘This is garbage’
Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday he is issuing an executive order barring state agencies from...
McMaster to issue order barring state agencies from enforcing vaccine mandates
In late September, area residents filed to intervene in the United States Environmental...
Rep. Ralph Norman says he will ‘continue to put pressure’ on New Indy to fix odor issue in South Carolina
The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and...
North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps
Karen Alexander wins Salisbury mayor race by 18 votes, challenger Heggins will call for recount
Alexander wins Salisbury mayor race by 18 votes, challenger Heggins will call for recount