Nearby school on lockdown after shooting near SouthEnd neighborhood in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte middle school is on lockdown after a shooting near the SouthEnd community Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Griffith Street at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday.

Charlotte police officers responded and found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken by Medic to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Marie G. Davis K-8 is on lockdown due to police activity in the area, according to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMPD officers are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. There’s no word on what happened in the reported shooting, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

