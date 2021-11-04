NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Nearby school on lockdown after shooting near SouthEnd neighborhood in Charlotte

The incident happened on Griffith Street before noon on Thursday.
The incident happened on Griffith Street in Charlotte before noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.
The incident happened on Griffith Street in Charlotte before noon on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021.(Kevin Marlow/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte middle school is on lockdown after a shooting near the SouthEnd community Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Griffith Street at 11:41 a.m. on Thursday.

Charlotte police officers responded and found a female with a gunshot wound. She was taken by Medic to a local hospital with serious injuries. 

Marie G. Davis K-8 is on lockdown due to police activity in the area, according to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

CMPD officers are still actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. There’s no word on what happened in the reported shooting, how many people were involved, any possible suspects or arrests.

This is a developing story and officials have not provided any other information.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted
Dalton Neel mugshot
Man charged with voluntary manslaughter after 17-year-old shot to death in Charlotte

Latest News

Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal
‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School
The North Carolina General Assembly has finalized maps for the state’s legislative and...
North Carolina legislators finalize redistricting maps
RAW: Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after...
RAW: Charlotte woman books cabin in Boone through Airbnb, property manager goes missing after paying
The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from an off-duty officer about...
Pawn shop owner shot during robbery attempt in Mount Pleasant, off-duty officer returns fire at suspects