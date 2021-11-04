NC DHHS Flu
NC Attorney General files lawsuits over firefighting foam, says manufacturers didn’t warn customers

By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Attorney General Josh Stein filed 4 lawsuits against 14 manufacturers of toxic firefighting foam.

The foam contains PFAS which has been linked to cancer.

They don’t break down once released into the environment.

Stein says one of the main ways they get into our groundwater is through Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF), a fire suppressant used by firefighters, military members, and other first responders.

Stein says they’re finding high concentrations of PFAS in the groundwater at the following locations:

  • -Charlotte-Douglas International Airport
  • -Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy
  • -Seymour-Johnson Air Force Base
  • -Stanly County Airport

Stein said, “The manufacturers know, knew, or should have known how dangerous this is to humans but they didn’t warn the purchasers and they didn’t tell them what they could do to mitigate the risks and as a result, we have found places where it is 1800 times the EPA’s recommended level for humans.”

Stein says he’s taking these manufacturers to court because he wants them to pay to clean up the mess, he says, they made.

If there are any water systems contaminated, he wants them to clean it up.

Stein says they’re continuing to investigate, and if there are other places where there’s too much of the chemical found in groundwater, he’ll take legal action.

WBTV reached out to the City of Charlotte.

Read their response below:

“There is no EPA or North Carolina drinking water standards for PFAS chemicals however Charlotte Water voluntarily monitors for more than 45 per- and poly-fluorinated chemicals quarterly. Charlotte Water meets or exceeds all drinking water quality standards. Monitoring of drinking water by Charlotte Water has shown either undetectable levels of PFAS or levels of PFAS barely above the detection limit. No test results of PFAS chemicals have been detected in Charlotte Water monitoring exceeding health action levels.

Two things that are important to note:

· AG Stein did say during his press conference today that tap water is safe.

· The tests that AG Stein referred to were groundwater tests. Charlotte Water primarily sources its water from surface water locations (primarily Lake Norman and Mountain Island Lake) and AFFFs are not one of the main ways PFAS would get into Charlotte’s drinking water.”

