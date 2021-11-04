Money raised to buy uniforms for Charlotte-based drum, dance organization in Novant Thanksgiving Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a call for help, enough money has been raised to buy uniforms for a Charlotte drum and dance organization participating in the annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade.

Robin Woods, a founder of the group, said the Drills of Hope organization was formed in part to keep local kids out of trouble.

“It’s an alternative to doing drugs, hanging out in the street, just giving them the alternative to be a part of something positive,” said Woods.

At the time, she said the group needed about $2,500 to make sure all of its drummers and dancers are properly outfitted for the parade.

On Thursday, Woods sent WBTV the following text:

“Drills of Hope reached our goal! Thanks to HWEP, United Council for Change, No Limit Larry, Dink. BJ and ATV team, Block Love, Charles Robinson, Cynthia Williamson and so many others. A Special Thanks to you and WBTV. Extra donations will help with equipment! Drum heads,straps,sticks, etc.”

She says anything over the $2,500 amount will be used for band equipment.

Woods explained that the group has been a part of the event for several years but wasn’t sure whether the parade would be held this year because of the pandemic. For that reason, parade planning and preparation were delayed for Drills of Hope. Woods’ husband, Anthony Woods, also spoke to WBTV about the need for uniforms.

“We didn’t think we were gonna participate this year in the parade and we need uniforms,” he said.

The parade will be held on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. The group has less than a month to get uniforms together.

“We want to make sure that we look nice and represent Charlotte in the best way,” said Robin Woods.

Jeremy Black, a drummer with Drills of Hope, said he has been a part of the organization for several years and has seen the way it can help local kids.

“I don’t know what I’d do without these people. They save a lot of kids lives, keep people out of trouble man,” said Black.

He said Robin Woods has done a lot to support the organization by herself without the aid of major sponsors.

“For the last 15 to 20 years she do it by herself man. It’ll help us a great deal to get some help,” said Black.

