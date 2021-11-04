Major three-tower development to connect uptown Charlotte and South End in highly prominent location

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A major investment will power a development reimagining a highly prominent block at the nexus of Charlotte’s uptown and South End neighborhoods.

Riverside Investment & Development announced plans for the significant mixed-use development on the block located at the intersections of East Morehead Street, Morehead Square Drive, South Tryon Street, and East Carson Boulevard.

The plan includes three towers, with a mix of commercial and residential uses, along with large, outdoor open spaces, dynamic retail, and cutting-edge sustainability, health and wellness features.

Redevelopment offers up to $750 million in direct investment while providing significant outdoor open space, with a mixed-use office, residential and retail program.

“We are very excited and honored to join the Charlotte business community and help transform the area between Uptown and South End, creating a world-class live-work-play environment that will contribute to the city’s already impressive growth story,” said Anthony Scacco, Chief Operating Officer for Riverside. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with local officials to ensure thoughtful urban planning at this important location.”

Over the past year, Riverside officials say they have been working closely with the City of Charlotte Transportation Department (CDOT) and the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) on analysis for replacing the existing College Street Connector via enhancements to the surrounding street grid.

This process has included an exhaustive traffic study and evaluation of the entire street grid around the site.

The resulting development plans, which align with the site’s underlying UMUD zoning requirements, include a robust set of right of way and street network enhancements, to ensure positive street network & traffic flow for Morehead Square Drive, S. Tryon Street, E. Carson Boulevard and E. Morehead Street.

Officials say these streets would be widened and, in the case of Morehead Square, be realigned to maintain northbound vehicular flow to College Street north of Morehead Street.

New features would provide turn lanes for vehicular traffic, new bike lanes and pedestrian crossings. These transportation improvements would also provide pedestrian connectivity to the Carson light rail stop.

“Going into the process of acquiring this premier site, we knew that successfully replacing the connector’s functionality would be of critical importance. Charlotte’s CDOT and Planning departments have been clear about their expectations for this redevelopment, and we are very proud of the streetscape, open space, and right of way enhancements that will result from our proposed plan,” Scacco said.

As part of Riverside’s expansion into Charlotte, the firm plans to initiate its southeast regional office in mid-2022, with construction on the site expected to start at the end of 2022.

Brian Dominick, who has owned the property since 1995 and has several active businesses in Charlotte, will be relocating the popular Midnight Diner to a nearby location.

