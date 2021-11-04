NC DHHS Flu
Households of Rowan County can apply for low-income energy assistance starting December 1

By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Households in Rowan County including a person aged 60 or more, or someone receiving disability benefits and services through the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services can apply for help covering the cost of heating their homes starting Wednesday, December 1.  All other households can apply from Monday, January 3, 2022 through Thursday, March 31, 2022.

The federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program provides eligible households with a one-time payment to their heating vendor to offset the high cost of heating during the cold-weather months. Depending on the household’s primary heating source, the payment will be $300, $400 or $500.

To be eligible, a person must:

• Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets eligibility criteria

• Have income equal to or less than 130 percent of the federal poverty limit

• Be responsible for their heating cost

Rowan County households who want to apply for energy assistance can do so by the following methods:

• Go to E-Pass on the County website (www.rowancountync.gov/710) and pulling up the Energy application, print, fill out and mail or drop by the agency.

• Paper applications can be picked up in the lobby of the Rowan County Department of Social Services located at 1813 E Innes Street, Salisbury NC 28146.

The office will be accepting applications from households with a person aged 60 or more, or someone receiving disability benefits and services from the NC Division of Aging and Adult Services from Wednesday, Dec. 1, through Friday, Dec. 31, with the exception of December 23, 24, 27, and 31, when the Rowan County Department of Social Services is closed. All households may apply from Monday, January 3, 2022, through Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

