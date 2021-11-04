NC DHHS Flu
Good Question: How can you start a food truck business?

We see food trucks everywhere -- festivals, breweries, sporting events
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Food trucks are seen as a great first step for someone looking to start a business, or becoming a chef.

So, what does it take to start a food truck?

We hear the stories of entrepreneurs and chefs who wanted to start their own businesses.

They make everything from tacos to french fries to lobster.

You may be wondering, how are the physical food trucks, themselves, born?

They start out something like at shop at Biz on Wheels, they’re a custom food cart and food truck manufacturer in Charlotte.

Ron Yeller runs the place but he’s in the shop welding, alongside his guys and his family every day. He knows where every wire is in every truck and sits down with every customer.

“We guide them in the right direction, how to start a business, what to do,” Yeller said. “Some have an idea of starting a food truck but have no knowledge whatsoever.”

Trailers, which are about 70 percent of their business, start at about $35,000.

Trailers have to comply with DMV, DOT and Health Department regulations.

“It is no different than a restaurant,” Yeller said. “Everything has to be up to code.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

