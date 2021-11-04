NC DHHS Flu
FIRST ALERT: Showers to move out, but cold temperatures will remain through the rest of Thursday

Frost and Freeze alerts are in place for Friday morning
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s feeling more like a January afternoon than a November afternoon and even colder temperatures are on the way!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Winter-like day conditions to persist through Friday morning
  • Below-average weekend ahead
  • Warmer, drier conditions return next week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Rachel Coulter's WBTV forecast
Rachel Coulter's WBTV forecast(WBTV)

It was a cold start to the morning and the mountains even saw some snowfall to start the day.

Temperatures haven’t budged much now that we’ve made it to the afternoon hours, but the light showers should gradually clear into the evening hours.

Overnight lows will drop to near freezing tomorrow morning, thus the need for the Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings that are in place for much of the region.

A mix of sun and clouds will then continue through Friday, increasing in coverage over the course of the day. Highs will struggle to reach the upper 50s, a trend that will stick around into Saturday.

A low-pressure system off the east coast could bring clouds and a few showers to our easternmost counties Saturday, but many of us will end up staying dry.

Warmer, nicer conditions will then return to the region Sunday through the middle of next week and we’ll eventually be back to above-average temperatures.

Stay warm!

