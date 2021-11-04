Crime Stoppers: Police looking for man accused of using counterfeit dollars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are hoping to find a man who allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase a PlayStation 5 from another citizen.

The incident happened Monday, November 1 at the Walmart located at 3850 Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte, according to police.

“One person was selling a PlayStation 5 so they met up in a Walmart parking lot in the afternoon and after the transaction had taken place, the victim realized he’d been paid with counterfeit $20 bills equaling over $800,” said Officer Tom Hildebrand with the CMPD.

Hildebrand said the alleged victim reported the incident to the CMPD and police quickly identified the man suspected of using the counterfeit money. Hildebrand said there is now an active warrant for the arrest of Dorea Pickens.

Hildebrand shared a photo of Pickens and a photo of a car Pickens is known to drive.

“At this point what we do is we have a good picture from a social media account of the suspect and also the car he drives, which is pretty unique. It’s a yellow Camaro with two black racing stripes down the middle,” explained Hildebrand.

He said Pickens is wanted for obtaining property by false pretenses and officers think he could be connected to other similar cases in the area.

Hildebrand said it is not unusual for police to come across counterfeit money in Charlotte, but it is unusual to see counterfeit bills used in large quantities.

“It’s not uncommon to see counterfeit bills. I think it’s unusual to see this amount of counterfeit bills in one transaction. A lot of times you may have a fake $20 bill or a fake $50 bill being used at a gas station or something like that, but to see over $800 in one transaction is a little unusual,” said Hildebrand.

The officer said community members need to be careful about making purchases from other citizens as the holiday season approaches. He said that people need to be safe when participating in in-person exchanges. Hildebrand said members of the public can make exchanges in front of CMPD stations in QuikTrip parking lots. Those areas have been deemed ‘safe exchange zones’ by the CMPD.

“We’re seeing these hand-to-hand transactions coming back up and people meeting in these parking lots to do them, so we always want to encourage people to use common sense when you’re doing these kind of transactions,” said Hildebrand.

Anyone with information about Pickens or any other individual using counterfeit currency is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest.

