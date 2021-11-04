Court documents show Murdaugh and Curtis Smith indicted by grand jury in failed suicide-for-hire scheme

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that a Hampton County Grand Jury has indicted Alex Murdaugh and Curtis Smith in the failed suicide-for-hire scheme over Labor Day weekend.

Murdaugh is indicted for conspiracy, false claim for payment, and filing a false police report.

Smith is indicted for pointing and presenting a firearm, conspiracy, assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and false claim for payment.

Investigators say that Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death and allowing for the payment of a stated “death benefit beneficiary;” state investigators say Murdaugh provided a statement to SLED admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

In September, Smith, and Murdaugh were released on bond for charges related to the September 4 incident.

In a statement to reporters, Wilson noted all defendants are presumed to be innocent until or unless they are found guilty.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52; and their son, Paul, 22, were shot to death at the family’s hunting property in the rural Islandton community of Colleton County on June 7. Murdaugh himself made the grisly discovery and called 911 to report the killings.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.