NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

COLD night! Temps fall close to freezing

First Alert Weather: Charlotte and points south and east are under a Frost Advisory.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Foothills and even as far south as York Co in SC.

Charlotte and points south and east are under a Frost Advisory.

Here’s what we are tracking:

  • Bring in the plants tonight!
  • The rain is moving out
  • Cool weekend
Leigh Brock's Thursday afternoon forecast
Leigh Brock's Thursday afternoon forecast(WBTV)

The rain we have been dealing with all day is just about out of here. It will still be damp and cool through the evening though.

As wet as it has seemed, we only picked up 0.13″ of rain at the Charlotte airport.

That didn’t exactly help our drought situation. In fact, the new Drought Monitor now has bumped us up to the “Moderate Drought” category in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.

It is “Abnormally Dry” in the places you see in yellow on the map.

Sadly, there aren’t many great chances for rain in the near future to catch us up.

Tonight’s big story is the cool air.

Lows will fall close to freezing in Charlotte with the mountains and foothills falling below freezing.

If you haven’t already, go ahead and bring in any plants you want to save. Don’t expect them to last much longer outside.

The rest of the day will be cool and variably cloudy. Highs will reach the mid-50s.

Saturday will be cool again.

A low-pressure system will move up the coast so the best chance for rain will be to our east.

However, there’s at least a 20% chance for a shower in Charlotte and a 30% chance for our eastern counties.

The mountains and Foothills will remain dry.

Sunday will be dry and in the mid-60s.

Next week, we are back to mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Lows will be in the 40s. Rain chances remain low.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
Hawthorne Academy students get out of class to express anger over student suspended for...
Hawthorne Academy students leave class, express anger over student suspended for reporting sexual assault
A national labor shortage is keeping local companies from filling positions.
Companies are ready to hire. What’s keeping workers from showing up?
Two guns recovered at Hopewell High School prompting lockdown, late dismissal
‘More than a school issue.’ 5 teens charged with weapon possession on school grounds at Hopewell High School
Mecklenburg Co. officials vote to change guidelines for when mask mandate can be lifted

Latest News

COLD night! Temps fall close to freezing
COLD night! Temps fall close to freezing
Rachel Coulter's WBTV forecast
FIRST ALERT: Showers to move out, but cold temperatures will remain through the rest of Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Showers to move out, but cold temperatures will remain through the rest of Thursday
FIRST ALERT: Showers to move out, but cold temperatures will remain through the rest of Thursday
Thursday will be even colder with lows in the low 40s and highs may not get out of the upper 40s.
Freeze Watch: Cold air arrives right on schedule in the Carolinas