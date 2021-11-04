COLD night! Temps fall close to freezing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a Frost Advisory in effect for most of the Foothills and even as far south as York Co in SC.

Charlotte and points south and east are under a Frost Advisory.

Here’s what we are tracking:

Bring in the plants tonight!

The rain is moving out

Cool weekend

Leigh Brock's Thursday afternoon forecast (WBTV)

The rain we have been dealing with all day is just about out of here. It will still be damp and cool through the evening though.

As wet as it has seemed, we only picked up 0.13″ of rain at the Charlotte airport.

That didn’t exactly help our drought situation. In fact, the new Drought Monitor now has bumped us up to the “Moderate Drought” category in Charlotte and the surrounding areas.

It is “Abnormally Dry” in the places you see in yellow on the map.

Sadly, there aren’t many great chances for rain in the near future to catch us up.

Tonight’s big story is the cool air.

Lows will fall close to freezing in Charlotte with the mountains and foothills falling below freezing.

If you haven’t already, go ahead and bring in any plants you want to save. Don’t expect them to last much longer outside.

The rest of the day will be cool and variably cloudy. Highs will reach the mid-50s.

Saturday will be cool again.

A low-pressure system will move up the coast so the best chance for rain will be to our east.

However, there’s at least a 20% chance for a shower in Charlotte and a 30% chance for our eastern counties.

The mountains and Foothills will remain dry.

Sunday will be dry and in the mid-60s.

Next week, we are back to mild temperatures. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

Lows will be in the 40s. Rain chances remain low.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.